Salem police arrest suspect in burglaries dating back to November

Roberto Branden Baney-Mateos booking photo (Marion Co. Jail) Roberto Branden Baney-Mateos booking photo (Marion Co. Jail)
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Police in Salem arrested a man Sunday evening they say is connected to a string of robberies going back to mid-November.

Officers responded to a business in the 3100 block of Kanz Court Northeast around 8:20 p.m. after being called by security guards who noticed the suspect on the business property after hours.

When the officers arrived at the business they saw the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Roberto Branden Baney-Mateos, who fled into a next-door business yard as police closed in on him.

A department K-9 officer tracked down Baney-Mateos, with officers saying he was hiding in the back of a utility truck. Baney-Mateos was then taken into custody without further incident.

As police investigated the case, they determined Baney-Mateos was involved in an earlier burglary at the Garten Services business on Salem Industrial Drive, as well as other similar incidents.

  • Salem Alliance Church, November 20
  • Physiq Fitness, November 21
  • Tong King Restaurant, November 21
  • Old Spaghetti Warehouse, November 21
  • Garten Services, November 22
  • LaBonita Bakery, November 25
  • Garten Services, November 28
  • El Grullense Restaurant, November 29
  • Santiam Wine Co, December 6
  • Xicha Brewing, December 13
  • Capitol City Sports, December 13
  • Little Lois Cafe, December 13
  • Oregon Cherry Growers, December 17
  • Salem Tennis and Swim Club, December 19
  • Bethany Baptist Church, December 19
  • Jacksons Shell Station, December 20
  • Xicha Brewing, December 21
  • Capitol City Sports, December 21
  • Scoreboard Tavern, December 21
  • Bottle Drop, December 21
  • Commercial Property Resource, December 21

Police note that Baney-Mateos had warrants for his arrest at the time the numerous burglaries, and added that detectives are continuing to investigate the different incidents. Further charges are possible.

