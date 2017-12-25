Salem police arrest suspect in burglaries dating back to November

Police in Salem arrested a man Sunday evening they say is connected to a string of robberies going back to mid-November.

Officers responded to a business in the 3100 block of Kanz Court Northeast around 8:20 p.m. after being called by security guards who noticed the suspect on the business property after hours.

When the officers arrived at the business they saw the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Roberto Branden Baney-Mateos, who fled into a next-door business yard as police closed in on him.

A department K-9 officer tracked down Baney-Mateos, with officers saying he was hiding in the back of a utility truck. Baney-Mateos was then taken into custody without further incident.

As police investigated the case, they determined Baney-Mateos was involved in an earlier burglary at the Garten Services business on Salem Industrial Drive, as well as other similar incidents.

Salem Alliance Church, November 20

Physiq Fitness, November 21

Tong King Restaurant, November 21

Old Spaghetti Warehouse, November 21

Garten Services, November 22

LaBonita Bakery, November 25

Garten Services, November 28

El Grullense Restaurant, November 29

Santiam Wine Co, December 6

Xicha Brewing, December 13

Capitol City Sports, December 13

Little Lois Cafe, December 13

Oregon Cherry Growers, December 17

Salem Tennis and Swim Club, December 19

Bethany Baptist Church, December 19

Jacksons Shell Station, December 20

Xicha Brewing, December 21

Capitol City Sports, December 21

Scoreboard Tavern, December 21

Bottle Drop, December 21

Commercial Property Resource, December 21

Police note that Baney-Mateos had warrants for his arrest at the time the numerous burglaries, and added that detectives are continuing to investigate the different incidents. Further charges are possible.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.