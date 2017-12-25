Christmas quake shakes southern Mexico; no damage reported

A Christmas day earthquake has shaken southern Mexico. There are no immediate reports of damage.

Monday's temblor was centered near the Pacific coast resort city of Acapulco, where the shaking was felt strongly and many people left their homes.

Civil defense chief Sabas de la Rosa Camacho said some shopping malls were evacuated but no damage had been reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the quake had a magnitude of 4.7 and its epicenter was 26 miles (42 kilometers) north-northeast of Acapulco.

It also triggered the seismic alarm system in Mexico City, where nerves are still raw from a Sept. 19 quake that killed 369 people including 228 in the capital. Another deadly earthquake hit farther south in Mexico earlier that month.

