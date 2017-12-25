Topless protester tries to grab baby Jesus figure at Vatican

Freezing temperatures have once again set in across the Portland metro area and the roads have begun to ice up in places.More >
A murder-suicide in Gresham has left twin girls without a mother on this Christmas Eve.More >
Whether you've arrived at the finish line fresh and invigorated for another trip around the sun, or are so exhausted you may wheeze out your actual soul, 2017 is almost OVER.More >
People in the Portland area woke up to snowy and icy conditions Monday, marking a rare White Christmas in the Rose City.More >
Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 41-year-old man.More >
Police in Salem arrested a man Sunday evening they say is connected to a string of robberies going back to mid-November.More >
Highway 26 has been closed in both directions near the Warm Springs Reservation due to a multi-vehicle crash.More >
A suspect who stole a vehicle was taken to the hospital after being injured during the theft.More >
A 44-year-old man is charged with killing a supermarket employee in front of stunned shoppers just days before ChristmasMore >
A Good Samaritan received minor injuries while assisting at the scene of a crash in Fairview.More >
