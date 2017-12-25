Highway 26 near Warm Springs Reservation closed due to crash - KPTV - FOX 12

Highway 26 near Warm Springs Reservation closed due to crash

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) -

Highway 26 has been closed in both directions near the Warm Springs Reservation due to a crash. 

The crash, which involved multiple vehicles, occurred Monday afternoon near milepost 64.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said drivers can detour westbound via Highway 216, and eastbound via Highway 35. 

No further information was immediately available. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.