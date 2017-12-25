Highway 26 near Warm Springs Reservation closed due to crash

People in the Portland area woke up to snowy and icy conditions Monday, marking a rare White Christmas in the Rose City.More >
A murder-suicide in Gresham has left twin girls without a mother on this Christmas Eve.More >
A 44-year-old man is charged with killing a supermarket employee in front of stunned shoppers just days before ChristmasMore >
Slick roads were reported Sunday as a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain fell in the Portland metro area.More >
Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 41-year-old man.More >
Authorities say a family of four died Sunday after their twin-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at a small airport in Florida.More >
Police in Salem arrested a man Sunday evening they say is connected to a string of robberies going back to mid-November.More >
A Florida man now living in Bali is fighting for his life after he fell from a roof while chasing a monkey that had stolen his favorite Pittsburgh Steelers cap.More >
A homeowner’s association ordered a Pennsylvania family to remove their Christmas display after a neighbor complained.More >
Crews rushed to a house fire in Hillsboro early Monday morning.More >
