Police: Suspect who stole vehicle injured during theft

A suspect who stole a vehicle was taken to the hospital after being injured during the theft.

The incident was reported at about 3:50 p.m. Monday near Northwest 10th Avenue and Everett Street. The suspect was taken into custody and then transported to a local hospital with a serious injury, according to police.

Police said there were three separate crime scenes in the area related to the incident.

One neighbor said the rise of crime in the area is upsetting.

“So I was out to run a quick errand and I came back and there was blood splattered all across the sidewalk right in front of my apartment,” Bruce Ross told FOX 12. “There's been so much crime in this area and it’s just ridiculous and there just has been no change at all.”

Police have not said how the suspect was hurt or released their name.

PD has a bunch of streets closed off in Old Town as they investigate. pic.twitter.com/R60OQaGWHN — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) December 26, 2017

