Fallen tree blocking street in Park Blocks

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A portion of Northwest Park Avenue in the Park Blocks has been closed off due to a fallen tree blocking the roadway. 

The American elm tree is blocking Park Avenue near West Burnside Street.  

It’s unclear when the tree fell. No injuries were reported, and no cars appear to be damaged. 

Portland Parks and Recreation officials said the tree had root rot, but the region’s recent cold temperatures and ice were what caused its ultimate demise. 

They said the tree will likely be there until Tuesday when crews can clean it up. 

