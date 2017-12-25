Good Samaritan sustains minor injuries while assisting at Fairview crash scene

A Good Samaritan received minor injuries while assisting at the scene of a crash in Fairview.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to eastbound Interstate 84 at Northeast 223rd Avenue for a vehicle that had lost control and rolled on its side.

According to deputies, good Samaritans had stopped to help the driver of that vehicle when a second vehicle lost control on the slick roadway and crashed into the first one.

One good Samaritan sustained minor injuries during the second crash.

The sheriff’s office is urging drivers to remain cautious while traveling on East County roadways during winter weather.

