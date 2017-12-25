Police: Suspect arrested after robbing pedestrian, stealing car in SE Portland

A suspect was arrested after police say he robbed a pedestrian and stole a car in southeast Portland.

The incident started at about 3 p.m. Monday in the 10300 block of Southeast Washington Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police said the robbery victim provided emergency dispatchers with detailed description of the suspect and the suspect’s last known location. The victim said the suspect stated he had a weapon, but the victim never saw one.

When officers arrived in the area, they learned the suspect stole a blue Dodge Durango shortly after the robbery.

Police found the stolen Durango being driven in the 10000 block of Southeast Washington Street and attempted to stop the driver. However, the driver did not stop for officers and fled the scene.

Officers deployed pursuit intervention techniques and eventually located the vehicle in the 9600 block of Southeast Division Street.

The suspect was taken into custody and will be identified after he has been lodged at the Multnomah County Jail.

The stolen Durango has been returned to its owner.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.