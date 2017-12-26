Drivers continuing to face icy conditions on Portland roads

The Portland metro area continues to thaw from the Christmas Eve storm after below freezing temperatures set in overnight causing some of the slush on the roads to freeze again.

Crews from the Portland Bureau of Transportation were out patrolling and treating roads late Monday night and early Tuesday, but drivers could still face a slippery morning commute.

It wasn’t just the roads seeing impacts from the ice and snow. In the Park Blocks, the storm brought down an American elm that had root rot, leaving the tree resting across Park Avenue and Burnside Street.

Four Portland roads remained closed due to the conditions.

Northeast Gilham Avenue from Burnside to Davis Street, Northeast 48th Avenue between Alameda Street and Northeast Wistaria Drive and Northeast Wistaria near 48th Avenue were all closed due to ice.

Northwest Cornell Road from Thompson Road to Skyline Boulevard was also closed due to vehicles blocking traffic lanes.

In Washington County, three snow zones remain in place due to concerns over ice. Drivers in these zones are required to use traction devices and could face fines of up to $160 if stopped.

The first is on Southwest Barnes Road from Baltic Avenue stretching to the Multnomah County line, and another was on Southwest 175th Avenue between Scholls Ferry Road and Rigert Road. The last snow zone was on Northwest Cornell Road from Cedar Hills Boulevard to the Multnomah County line.

