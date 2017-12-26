Suspect dead after pursuit, shootout with Clackamas Co. deputies

One man is dead following a pursuit and shootout with deputies near Sandy, according to a Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Sergeant Brian Jensen told FOX 12 the situation began around 11 p.m. Monday when deputies responded to a report of a violation of a restraining order at a home between Sandy and Boring.

The deputies secured the area then learned the suspect was heavily armed and began a search for him.

The deputies happened to come up behind the suspect’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. After a two to three-mile pursuit, the suspect jumped from his vehicle fled on foot.

The suspect exchanged gunfire with deputies, and the deputies reported that some of their patrol vehicles were hit.

Here is a picture of one of our Deputies car after being shot by the suspect. More than one Sheriff’s Office vehicles was struck by suspect gunfire. pic.twitter.com/YdeYapDG3J — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) December 26, 2017

The suspect ran behind a nearby barn, but deputies were eventually able to make it behind the barn where they found the suspect dead.

Jensen said that no deputies were injured in this incident and the investigations into the parole violation on the shooting are ongoing.

A man is dead after a gunfight w/ Clackamas deputies. Avoid SE 312th Drive. Road closed for investigation pic.twitter.com/gMi7jNksJO — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) December 26, 2017

The response led to a two-mile closure of all lanes of traffic on Highway 26 near the intersection with the Clackamas – Boring Highway, though the road reopened just before 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 Oregon and KPTV.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.