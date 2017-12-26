Suspect dead after pursuit, shootout with Clackamas Co. deputies

One man is dead following a pursuit and shootout with deputies near Sandy, according to a Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.More >
The Portland metro area continues to thaw from the Christmas Eve storm after below freezing temperatures set in overnight causing some of the slush on the roads to freeze again.More >
A murder-suicide in Gresham has left twin girls without a mother on this Christmas Eve.More >
Freezing temperatures have once again set in across the Portland metro area and the roads have begun to ice up in places.More >
Store closing announcements more than tripled to about 7,000, which is a record, according to Fung Global Retail and Technology, a retail think tank.More >
Highway 26 has been closed in both directions near the Warm Springs Reservation due to a multi-vehicle crash.More >
People in the Portland area woke up to snowy and icy conditions Monday, marking a rare White Christmas in the Rose City.More >
More pregnant women seem to be using pot and a new study suggests that this slight rise in marijuana use is most pronounced among those younger in age.More >
