Police: One man injured in early morning north Portland shooting

Portland police are investigating an early-morning shooting in the Kenton neighborhood that left one person injured.

Officers responded to the scene in the area of North Russet Street and North Peninsular Avenue around 2:20 a.m.

When the officers and medical personnel arrived, they found a 43-year-old man suffering from a serious but not life-threatening gunshot wound.

The medical responders provided aid to the victim before taking him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The officers searched the area for a suspect but were unable to find one, though they did discover evidence of gunfire.

Detectives with the Assault Division and forensics teams responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Police do not believe there is an immediate danger to the public based on preliminary evidence.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with information on this incident to please contact the Assault Detail at 503-823-0479.

