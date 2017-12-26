Police searching for Oregon City package thief

Police officers in Oregon City are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say stole a package from someone’s front porch just days before Christmas.

Officers said security video from the victim’s home shows the suspect pull up to the residence off Apperson Boulevard just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, run up to the porch, take the package and then run back to his car and leave.

The video then shows the man take off headed north on Apperson.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white man in his 20s or 30s with a thin build and short dark or brown hair who was wearing blue jeans and a blue striped short-sleeve shirt.

The officers described his vehicle as a red 3-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, with black rims.

The Oregon City Police Department is asking anyone with information in this incident to call the department tip line at 503-496-1616 and reference case number 17-4527.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.