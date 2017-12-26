Lake Oswego mother and daughter die in Christmas Day crash on Highway 26

Oregon State Police said a 48-year-old Lake Oswego woman and her daughter were both killed in a crash on Highway 26 in Wasco County Monday afternoon.

Troopers from Portland and The Dalles responded to reports of the two-vehicle crash near milepost 65 just east of the intersection with Highway 35 around 3:25 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, Deirdre Lynne Mackey of Lake Oswego was driving a 2008 Nissan Versa headed east when the vehicle lost traction and crossed into the westbound lane into the path of an oncoming 2018 Subaru Outback.

The Nissan was struck at an angle in the passenger’s side doors. Troopers said Mackey and her daughter, who was in the front passenger seat, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru and a passenger were both taken to a Portland hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash and investigation closed Highway 26 for just over 10 hours on Monday.

Troopers said that driving too fast for the road conditions is being considered as a factor in this crash and that the investigation is ongoing.

The Oregon Department of Transportation and the Hoodland Fire Department assisting in the response to this crash.

