Police: Break-in suspect arrested last week connected to earlier cases

Jonathan C. Isom booking photo (Multnomah Co. Jail) Jonathan C. Isom booking photo (Multnomah Co. Jail)
Investigators with the Portland Police Bureau Burglary Taskforce said a suspect arrested in a case late last week is also connected to two other break-ins.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Jonathan C. Isom Friday after a police connected him to video from a victim’s home security system.

Detectives said Tuesday they are continuing to investigate the case, as well as burglaries from September 21 and December 19.

In all three case, investigators noted, residents were home when the burglaries occurred.

Investigators said they believe Isom may have been involved with addition burglaries in the area, and are hoping the public can help with the investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on where Isom may have sold stolen items from burglaries or where he may frequent is asked to contact Detective Mace Winter at 503-823-0758.

