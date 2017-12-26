Suspect sought in connection with Longview shooting

Longview police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened after 2 p.m. in the 1400 block alley between 24th and 25th Avenues.

The victim was conscious and taken to St. John Medical Center. No word on the victim's condition.

A K9 team responded to the scene and searched for the suspect but were unable to locate him.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, wearing a white jacket with a design on it and blue pants. Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Based on preliminary investigation, police believe this was not a random act of violence.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911.

