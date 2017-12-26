Why the excitement may be over for iPhone X

Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.More >
“Gaming disorder" will be added to the official list of diseases by the world health organization next year.More >
Oregon State Police said a 48-year-old Lake Oswego woman and her daughter were both killed in a crash on Highway 26 in Wasco County Monday afternoon.More >
A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount — more than $284 billion.More >
One person was injured Tuesday evening after a stabbing on a TriMet MAX train.More >
Sixteen people were arrested during the week of Dec. 18 as officers performed extra patrols in downtown Portland.More >
Some roads have been thawing more slowly than others on the eastside of town, making driving still dangerous.More >
Grammy-winning rapper T.I. spends Christmas eve surprising some single mothers doing their last-minute shopping for gifts.More >
Authorities say a Southern California couple used a drone to deliver illegal drugs to their customers.More >
Store closing announcements more than tripled to about 7,000, which is a record, according to Fung Global Retail and Technology, a retail think tank.More >
