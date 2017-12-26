Trucks, equipment, security system stolen from Happy Valley construction yard

Trucks, tools, televisions, and security equipment are all missing from a Happy Valley construction yard.

People with Ram Jack West say sometime Christmas Eve or early Christmas day thieves broke into their lot on Southeast Fuller Road.

On Tuesday, damage could be seen to the front of their building and a cut lock from a gate was still laying in the driveway, evidence of the thefts.

“They burst into the back entrance here and this is where they went and helped themselves to, I guess, five TV’s and a computer or two, and the keys were in there so they grabbed the keys to all the vehicles,” Darin Weiss explained.

He estimates $150,000-$200,000 worth of items was taken including the security system, routers, four of their vehicles, and an employee’s car.

They are looking for the following vehicles:

Red Cabover Fuso (With Ram Jack Logo) - License Plate: T589827

2009 White Ford F350 Single Cab Flat Bed (With Ram Jack Logo) - License Plate: T580955

1996 Red Ford F350 Extended Cab (With Ram Jack Logo) - License Plate: T571591

2017 White Ford F450 Crew Cab (No Logo) - License Plate: T603170

Weiss says the company is bringing equipment in from Eugene and Seattle to fill the gap to keep employees working and customers happy.

“The owner, Ken, is not the type of guy that is going to let it get him down, his feeling was, look I have got clients that I have to take care of I have employees I have to take care of and I am going to do whatever it takes,” Weiss said.

Ram Jack West is offering a reward for information that leads to the return of their stuff.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call 1-877-RAM-JACK or Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

