Fire damages boat at Port of Camas-Washougal

A boat was damaged Tuesday afternoon after it caught fire at the Port of Camas-Washougal.

Camas Fire Department says they responded to the fire around 3:45 p.m. near the Puffin Cafe.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw a lot of smoke and fire consuming the 30 foot sailboat. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby structures.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

