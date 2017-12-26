Roads could refreeze overnight, may cause problems for Wed. morning commute

Some roads have been thawing more slowly than others on the eastside of town, making driving still dangerous.

Will Halderman told FOX 12 he’s had to drive for the past three days.

“If you’re a utility worker and you do cable, anything in telecom, you’re always working,” Halderman said.

Halderman said one day did stand out as the iciest though.

“I mean honestly the worst, it was Christmas Eve,” Halderman said.

But overnight and into Wednesday morning, the roads could refreeze. That could cause problems for everyone heading back to work in the morning after the holidays.

“We’ve stayed home,” said Val Thorpe. “We just ventured out to get some gas tonight so that we can go to work tomorrow, hopefully.”

Drivers FOX 12 spoke with said while worried, they’re going to handle the morning commute the best way they know how.

“Probably just going to drive really slow and go in a little bit later,” Thorpe said.

“You just got to be careful, you gotta be slow and you got to be careful and patient and lookout for everybody around you otherwise you’re going to hit someone,” Halderman said.

