One person injured after stabbing on MAX train, suspect arrested

One person was injured Tuesday evening after a stabbing on a TriMet MAX train.

Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the report of a stabbing on the northbound Green Line MAX as it arrived to the Division Street Transit Station, located at 9402 Southeast Division Street.

When officers arrived on scene, the found a man suffering from stab wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told officers the suspect had boarded a westbound TriMet bus after the incident.

Police said officers found the suspect on a TriMet bus near the intersection of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 82nd Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect's identify and charges have not yet been released.

The Green Line was briefly disrupted due to the police investigation but service has been restored.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Assault Detail at 503-823-0479.

