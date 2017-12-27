Portland drivers heading back to work face icy commutes

Many people in the Portland metro will be heading back to work Wednesday, and for some, it will be an icy, messy commute with a number of road closures still in the area.

Drivers in the harder hit areas of the city in terms of ice and snow could find their neighborhood streets are ice rinks. The Portland Bureau of Transportation is still requiring traction or chains on West Burnside above 24th Place up to Barnes and Baltic.

Crews put up the snow zone signs a few days ago because of all the ice, and whatever thawing occurred Tuesday was frozen again Wednesday morning.

PBOT had de-icers and sanders out overnight, and crews put another 3,200 gallons of de-icing chemicals on streets in the west hills and on the east side, as well as bridges and overpasses.

Side streets in the Southwest Hills and in southeast Portland are likely the biggest problems drivers will see, and motorists leaving early in the morning could find a white-knuckle commute on those roads.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that icy conditions also had traffic stopped in both directions on Interstate 84 near Cascade Locks.

There are still a few roads closed in the city, and not just in southwest or southeast. Northeast Gilham from Burnside to Davis is closed, and Northeast 48th is closed in several different areas.

TriMet officials said they have adjusted service of a few bus lines due to the icy roads but note than MAX trains are running with few delays. TriMet is advising passengers to check TriMet.org/Alerts for the latest updates.

There is some good news to report, though. Northwest Cornell Road and Northwest Skyline Boulevard are back open, and Corbett Hill Road in the Gorge now back open as well.

