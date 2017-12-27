Troopers believe alcohol a factor in Clackamas Co. head-on crash

Troopers said two people were injured in a head-on crash on State Road 213 near Molalla Tuesday evening.

According to the Oregon State Police, troopers and emergency medical personnel responded after receiving reports of the crash on SR-213 near South Mt. Hope Road just after 6:20 p.m.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a 2002 Toyota Tacoma was headed south on SR-213 when the truck crossed the center line into northbound traffic and hit a 2014 Ford C-Max head-on.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to a Portland hospital by helicopter for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers believe alcohol was a contributing factor in this crash, which closed the highway for about three and a half hours.

The Oregon Department of Transportation, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Molalla Fire and Life Flight all assisted in the response to this incident. OSP troopers said the investigation is ongoing.

