Seaside rope and rescue team recovers dog stranded on cliff

By The Associated Press
ASTORIA, OR (AP) -

A dog stranded overnight on a cliff north of Indian Beach is safe after it was rescued by a Seaside rope and rescue team.

Sarah Stremming of Seattle tells The Daily Astorian that her border collie named Felix went missing Monday afternoon during a Christmas day hike.

Stremming and a group of friends searched for the dog but had no luck.

Hamlet Fire Chief Matt Verley located Felix by Tuesday morning using his private drone and determined the only way to reach him was scaling the cliff face with ropes.

Seaside Fire Lieutenant Genesee Dennis retrieved the dog from a precipice 60 feet (18 meters) from the crest of the Clatsop Loop trail.

Felix was not harmed.

