Suspect killed after opening fire on deputies identified as Clackamas Co. man

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 44-year-old man who was killed after opening fire on deputies in Boring.

An autopsy ruled Nathaniel Fritz Macalevy of Boring died of a gunshot wound. Investigators said it was not self-inflicted.

The case began at around 11 p.m. Monday when a woman reported Macalevy was heavily armed – including wearing a helmet and vest – and violating a restraining order on the 17500 block of Southeast Ten Eyck Road in the Sandy area.

SWAT was called to the scene and the woman was taken to a safe location, but the suspect was not found during a search of the property.

At 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, SWAT members located the suspect driving his work van. Macalevy did not stop and a chase ensued, ending at Macalevy’s home on the 13200 block of Southeast 312th Drive in Boring.

Investigators said Macalevy got out of the van wearing a helmet and vest and opened fire on the deputies, hitting several patrol vehicles numerous times.

Deputies returned fire and Macalevy was found dead.

The investigation is continuing and six Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

