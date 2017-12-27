Oregonians can now register to vote in 6 languages - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregonians can now register to vote in 6 languages

By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Oregon's elections division has expanded the number of languages available on forms to register for people to vote to six languages.

The division, which is part of the secretary of state's office, said Wednesday that the forms, both online and on paper, are now offered in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Somali and Russian.

The secretary of state's web site offers a language choice, clicking on a language opens a page with registration eligibility requirements, and a link to actually register if the requirements are met. The requirements are being a U.S. citizen, a resident of Oregon, and being at least 17 years old.

