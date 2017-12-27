Requirement of snow chains, traction tires lifted for West Burnside

The NFL has canceled the final Sunday night football game of the season. Don't worry, no one was going to watch anyway.More >
The NFL has canceled the final Sunday night football game of the season. Don't worry, no one was going to watch anyway.More >
Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.More >
Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.More >
In 2018, playing video games obsessively might lead to a diagnosis of a mental health disorder.More >
In 2018, playing video games obsessively might lead to a diagnosis of a mental health disorder.More >
Troopers said two people were injured in a head-on crash on State Road 213 near Molalla Tuesday evening.More >
Troopers said two people were injured in a head-on crash on State Road 213 near Molalla Tuesday evening.More >
Police officers in Vancouver say they have found the body of a man reported missing last week.More >
Police officers in Vancouver say they have found the body of a man reported missing last week.More >
Oregon State Police said a 48-year-old Lake Oswego woman and her daughter were both killed in a crash on Highway 26 in Wasco County Monday afternoon.More >
Oregon State Police said a 48-year-old Lake Oswego woman and her daughter were both killed in a crash on Highway 26 in Wasco County Monday afternoon.More >
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 44-year-old man who was killed after opening fire on deputies in Boring.More >
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 44-year-old man who was killed after opening fire on deputies in Boring.More >
A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount — more than $284 billion.More >
A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount — more than $284 billion.More >
Many people in the Portland metro will be heading back to work Wednesday, and for some, it will be an icy, messy commute with a number of road closures still in the area.More >
Many people in the Portland metro will be heading back to work Wednesday, and for some, it will be an icy, messy commute with a number of road closures still in the area.More >