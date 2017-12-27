Requirement of snow chains, traction tires lifted for West Burnside

The Portland Bureau of Transportation lifted the requirement for snow chains or traction tires on West Burnside on Wednesday afternoon.

PBOT activated a snow zone Sunday afternoon at West Burnside just west of Northwest 24th Place, west to the intersection of Southwest Barnes Road and Southwest Baltic Ave, near the entrance to St. Vincent Hospital in Washington County.

While some parts of the area were passable after thawing and repeated de-icing by PBOT crews, the requirement for traction tires or snow chains remained in place due to the continued threat of icy conditions and refreezing roads.

People who ignored the requirement in the snow zone faced a possible $160 fine.

Crews changed signs to lift the requirement at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Washington County also announced the requirement of traction devices on tires had been lifted in snow zones on 175th Avenue, Barnes Road and Cornell Road. Drivers were still required to carry chains or traction tires in those areas, which have high elevations and steep grades.

The Washington County snow zones are marked with yellow signs and notifications are posted on wc-roads.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.