Police find body of missing Vancouver man in park

James Rennells (Vancouver Police Dept.)
Police officers in Vancouver say they have found the body of a man reported missing last week.

Officers said the body of 41-year-old James Rennells was found in the Leverich park area Wednesday.

Rennells had last been seen at work on Friday, and investigators believed that he had been in the area of the park on foot.

The cause of Rennells death will be determined by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Vancouver Police Department noted that this investigation is ongoing.

