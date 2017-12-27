Police searching for man who robbed victim at ATM outside Corvallis bank

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a victim at an ATM outside a Corvallis bank.

Officers responded to Bank of America on the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Street at 10:16 a.m. Wednesday.

A 911 caller reported that an unknown man came up from behind as cash was being dispensed from the ATM and grabbed the money.

The suspect wrestled the money away from the victim and ran away heading west.

The suspect did not display a weapon and the victim was not hurt.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s with dark hair. He was last seen wearing tan pants, a black jacket over a gray sweater and black and gray running shoes. A surveillance image of the suspect was released by police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Pete Dunn at 541-766-6433.

