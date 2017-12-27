Police: Car theft suspect wanted after girlfriend crashed into Tualatin PD patrol car

Police are searching for a car theft suspect after his girlfriend crashed another stolen vehicle into a Tualatin patrol car to help her boyfriend escape, according to officers.

Tualatin police attempted to stop a stolen purple 1994 Honda Civic driven by 22-year-old Joshua Taylor Hayward at 3:50 p.m. Dec. 20 in the industrial area near Southwest Herman Road and Teton Avenue.

As Hayward attempted to get away, police said his girlfriend, 25-year-old Chelsea Ann Munday, purposely drove a separate stolen car into the driver’s side of a Tualatin Police Department patrol car.

The crash prevented the officer from stopping Hayward.

The officer was not injured, but the patrol car was damaged.

Munday was taken into custody, but later transported by ambulance to the hospital after she claimed to have ingested heroin and methamphetamine or bath salts, according to police.

Munday’s case has now been referred to the district attorney’s office for review.

Officers later located the stolen purple Honda Civic on Southwest Herman Road. A K-9 track was initiated, but Hayward was not found.

Officers from Sherwood, Tigard and a K-9 team from Beaverton assisted in the search.

Anyone with information about Hayward’s location or this investigation is asked to contact the Tualatin Police Department's non-emergency number at 503-629-0111 and reference case #17-3559. People with information who wish to remain anonymous can call the Tualatin Police Department tip line at 503-691-0285.

