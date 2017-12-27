Surveillance image shows wanted knife-wielding armed robbery suspect in Newport

Surveillance image shows wanted knife-wielding armed robbery sus - KPTV - FOX 12

Police are searching for an armed robber who used a knife to steal money from a store worker in Newport.

Officers responded to US Market on the 900 block of North Coast Highway on Dec. 22.

A man displayed a knife to the cashier and demanded all the money in the cash register. The suspect ran away in an unknown direction.

The worker was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair, eyeglasses and a mustache and goatee. He was wearing blue jeans and a hooded sweatshirt pulled up over his head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Leake at 541-574-0634 or text a tip to 541-270-1856.

