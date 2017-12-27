One minor critically injured, another seriously injured in Clark Co. crash

A car with five underage people inside crashed in the Yacolt area, critically injuring one and seriously injuring another, according to Clark County deputies.

Emergency crews responded to the 18100 block of Northeast Lucia Falls Road at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A 2004 Infiniti G35 was heading west when it left the roadway and collided with brush and trees.

Investigators said the five people in the car were minors. Two of them were taken to the hospital, while three others were not seriously injured and turned over to their parents.

Deputies said excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash, but alcohol is not believed to be involved in this case. The driver is cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.