One minor critically injured, another seriously injured in Clark - KPTV - FOX 12

One minor critically injured, another seriously injured in Clark Co. crash

Posted: Updated:
File image File image
YACOLT, WA (KPTV) -

A car with five underage people inside crashed in the Yacolt area, critically injuring one and seriously injuring another, according to Clark County deputies.

Emergency crews responded to the 18100 block of Northeast Lucia Falls Road at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A 2004 Infiniti G35 was heading west when it left the roadway and collided with brush and trees.

Investigators said the five people in the car were minors. Two of them were taken to the hospital, while three others were not seriously injured and turned over to their parents.

Deputies said excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash, but alcohol is not believed to be involved in this case. The driver is cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.