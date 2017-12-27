Man arrested in connection with Vancouver shooting that injured - KPTV - FOX 12

Man arrested in connection with Vancouver shooting that injured 17-year-old girl

Vancouver Police Department (KPTV file image) Vancouver Police Department (KPTV file image)
VANCOUVER, WA

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a Dec. 10 shooting that injured a 17-year-old girl.

On Dec. 10 at 8:10 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of F Street. A 17-year-old girl was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspected shooter left the scene before officers arrived.

On Wednesday, Vancouver Police Major Crime Unit Detectives, with the assistance of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested Andrew W. Adams-Mott in connection with the shooting.

Adams-Mott has been booked into the Clark County Jail and charged with assault in the first degree and robbery in the first degree.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests may be made.

