Vehicle theft suspect arrested after pursuit in Clark Co.

A 23-year-old man was arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

On Tuesday, Clark County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a Hockinson residence on the report of a stolen vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim was chasing the suspect who had crashed the vehicle into a ditch, gotten the vehicle out of the ditch, and was continuing to drive on three times down Northeast 182nd Avenue.

A deputy responding to the scene found the vehicle driving northbound on three tires and swerving in and out of lanes. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect continued driving at speeds of 20-35 miles per hour.

Deputies deployed stop sticks at Northeast 159th Street. The stop sticks were effective in flattening two more tires, but the suspect continued driving to the parking lot of Hockinson Middle School.

The sheriff's office said deputies performed a Pursuit Immobilization Technique (PIT) in the parking lot. The suspect refused to exit the pinned vehicle and tried to move the patrol vehicles in an attempt to escape.

CCSO K9 Gus was deployed and deputies were able to take the suspect, identified as Dmitriy A. Sharshakov, into custody.

Sharshakov was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude, a US Marhsal's warrant, and a local felony warrant.

The sheriff's office said deputies linked this investigation to another stolen vehicle that was abandoned in the same area earlier that day.

