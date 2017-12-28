Police investigating shooting in SE Portland, no injuries report - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigating shooting in SE Portland, no injuries reported

PORTLAND, OR

Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the report of gunfire in the 3800 block of Southeast 113th Avenue at 7:51 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with several people who heard the gunfire.

Officers did not locate anyone with injuries or any property damage at the scene. Evidence of gunfire was located in the area.

No suspects have been located. Police say there is no useful suspect descriptions at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asking to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

