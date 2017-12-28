Les Schwab Invitational tips off 22nd season in front of NBA star

Authorities in Toledo, Ohio, have charged four boys with murder after a sandbag they allegedly dropped from an interstate overpass killed a passenger in a car.More >
A man accused of trespassing drove off a pier in Astoria and attempted to swim away from officers before turning around and swimming back to the pier where he waited to be rescued and then arrested, according to police.More >
Police officers in Vancouver say they have found the body of a man reported missing last week.More >
The NFL has canceled the final Sunday night football game of the season. Don't worry, no one was going to watch anyway.More >
It was a devastating Christmas Eve for one family in the small community of Hockinson, Washington, when they came home from church to find their home had not only been broken into, but also set on fire.More >
Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.More >
Border Patrol agents in California nabbed a woman carrying a suitcase packed with more than half a million dollars in cash.More >
The confusing rollout of marijuana regulations in California has been underscored in Mendocino County, where local authorities licensed a company to deliver pot only to have state police arrest two employees who were trying to do just that with nearly a ton of weed.More >
A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a Dec. 10 shooting that injured a 17-year-old girl.More >
