Police searching for NE Portland Pizza Hut armed robbery suspect

Police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a Pizza Hut location in northeast Portland Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the restaurant located at 10355 Northeast Halsey Street at 9:37 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke to employees who said the suspect displayed a handgun and demanding money. After obtaining cash, the suspect left the restaurant.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s, with a medium build, and armed with a handgun.

Officers searched the area but did not locate anyone matching the suspect's description.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact detectives at 503-823-0405.

