Cedar Hills resident OK after suspected drunk driver crashes into his house

Cedar Hills resident Wallace Dimbat said an early-morning crash Thursday was the third time someone has crashed onto his property since moving to the home in 1953. (KPTV)

It was an early wake-up call for one man in the Cedar Hills area Thursday morning when deputies said a drunk driver crashed into the side of his home.

Deputies responded to the crash at 1:37 a.m. in the 10700 block of Southwest Walker Road and found a silver 2016 Honda Odyssey van with its trunk resting on the side of a home just off the road.

The homeowner, Wallace Dimbat, said he was okay, but he told FOX 12 it was not the first time it’s happened.

He was in pretty good spirits about what happened, especially considering it woke him up very early.

“2:30 this morning. The little noise came up and I heard it but didn’t think about it, and then the police knocked on the door about 20 minutes later and showed me the car in the driveway,” he said.

Deputies said a drunk driver heading west on Walker Road lost control of the van he was driving and hit a tree, spinning around and ending up partially up in the air against Dimbat’s garage.

“if he’d had been a foot over, look what he’d have done to the house!” Dimbat exclaimed.

Investigators arrested the driver, 21-year-old Ezana Tedros from Manteca, California, who now faces five charges, including driving under the influence, assault and criminal mischief.

Washington County deputies said there were also two passengers in the van, ages 21 and 24. They were both taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

A tow truck was called to remove the van and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue assisted at the scene.

The home is in a 35 mile-per-hour zone on a stretch of road with a quick curve, and Dimbat said speeding drivers have been an issue.

“The policeman said he thought he was doing 70 miles per hour when he hit that,” the homeowner explained. “This is the third car that’s done that. We moved in here in ’53. The first one came and hit almost the front door, the second one took the tree out.”

Now Dimbat will get to work on repairing the damage again, and he hopes there won’t be a fourth time.

