Appeals court upholds BOLI decision against Sweet Cakes by Melissa owners

The Oregon Court of Appeals has upheld the decision by the Bureau of Labor and Industries to fine the owners of a Gresham bakery after officials said they broke state law.

The decision handed down Thursday morning came after Aaron and Melissa Klein, who owned "Sweet Cakes by Melissa," appealed a 2015 BOLI ruling.

In 2013, the Kleins refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, claiming it would violate their religious beliefs as Christians.

BOLI ordered the Kleins to pay the lesbian couple $135,000 in emotional damages, saying that under Oregon law, business owners can't discriminate based on sexual orientation.

Attorneys for the Kleins said they are reviewing the decision to see if they will continue with a further appeal.

The same-sex couple who had tried to order the cake also released a statement, noting in part that, “without this ruling, businesses could determine who they serve,” and that the decision shows that “Oregon will not allow a “Straight Couples Only” sign to be hung in bakeries or other stores.”

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.