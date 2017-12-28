Beaverton police investigating slashed tires on at least nine cars

At least nine cars had their tires slashed overnight in Beaverton.

Officers responded to the area of Southwest Menlo Drive and Bonnie Brae Street on Thursday morning. While they were taking the report of a car with vandalized tires, officers located eight more damaged vehicles parked near the roadway.

Each vehicle had at least two punctured and flat tires.

Investigators believe the crimes occurred Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. The estimated damage is between $2,000 to $3,000.

The Beaverton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect or suspects in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 503-629-0111.

