Petition asks Oregon school to make 'Axemen' mascot gender neutral

By The Associated Press
EUGENE, OR (AP) -

A Eugene school is considering doing away with its mascot after it was presented with a petition asking the school to change it to something gender neutral.

The Register-Guard reports South Eugene High School has been home of the Axemen for almost 90 years.

Principal Andy Dey said in an email sent to families Tuesday that there has been an ongoing community discussion about changing the mascot which resulted in a petition that garnered hundreds of signatures from students, parents, teachers, coaches and community members.

Dey plans to hold several school-community conversations to discuss the matter with school and district leadership after students return to school from winter break Jan. 3.

He expects to send a recommendation to Eugene School District Superintendent Gustavo Balderas by the end of January.

