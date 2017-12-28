Suspect found in Fairview home after crash, evacuations and hours-long search

A suspect was found in a Fairview home after a chase, crash and hours-long search led to evacuations Thursday.

Deputies said they were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in the search for a suspect involved in a shooting in Washington state who was believed to be in the area of the Motel 6 in Troutdale.

Investigators said the suspect was seen driving away from the area, and a chase by law enforcement ended when the suspect crashed near Northeast Halsey Street and 217th Avenue.

After crashing, the suspect ran away, leading deputies to lock down an area of Northeast Halsey Street from 207th Avenue to 223rd Avenue. Roads were also closed between Halsey Street and Interstate 84.

Homes and businesses in the area were evacuated as deputies searched door-to-door for the suspect, calling it a "methodical process" of going to each home and through each yard in the area.

Kimberly Lewis was one of those people who had to locked down their business. She was eventually escorted out of the area by police.

"They came around to each business and there were two of them armed and they gave us cover if we wanted to get out and they suggested we get out," said Lewis.

By 6:30 p.m., the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported that SWAT team members located the suspect inside a home near 6th Street and Lincoln Street.

Crisis Negotiation Team members responded to the scene to communicate with the suspect. As that was ongoing, a single gunshot was heard from inside the house.

Deputies said the suspect continued communicating with authorities at the scene and entry was made into the home.

The suspect was immediately treated by waiting medical personnel and taken to the hospital. No details were released about the suspect’s condition or whether he had been shot.

No law enforcement officers were injured at the scene.

Road closures and evacuations related to incident in Fairview are lifted. Thank you for your patience. — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) December 29, 2017

Those who live nearby say they are happy to be back home, ever so thankful for those who were out looking for the fugitive.

"Thanks for all the first responders that are here to protect us and watch out for us," said Lewis.

Detectives were continuing to process the scene Thursday night and no other details were released. The suspect’s name has also not been released by investigators.

