HRD Vodka, Black Velvet, Fireball among top distilled spirits sold in Oregon by volume

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Hood River Distillers Vodka was the top selling distilled spirit in Oregon by volume in 2017.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission released its annual rankings Thursday of the top 10 products sold in the state by volume and by dollar sales.

For the year, 800,000 liters of HRD Vodka was sold at Oregon liquor stores, followed by Fleischmann Royal, Black Velvet and Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.

In terms of dollar sales, Jack Daniels Black Label topped the list in Oregon in 2017 with $14.8 million. Jameson Irish Whiskey was next at more than $12.5 million, followed by Pendleton Whiskey and Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.

Fireball, Smirnoff Vodka, Monopolowa White Label, HRD Vodka and Black Velvet appeared on both lists.

By Volume in Liters:

  • HRD Vodka (Hood River Distillers), 800,000 L
  • Fleischmann Royal, 786,000 L
  • Black Velvet, 602,000 L
  • Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey, 559,000 L
  • Smirnoff Vodka, 557,000 L
  • Jack Daniels Black Label, 532,000 L
  • Platinum 7X Vodka, 485,000 L
  • Monopolowa White Label, 478,000 L
  • Seagram’s Seven Crown, 470,000 L
  • Potters Vodka 80P, 465,000 L

By Dollar Sales:

  • Jack Daniels Black Label, $14,816,000
  • Jameson Irish Whiskey, $12,519,000
  • Pendleton Whiskey, $12,222,000
  • Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey, $11,628,000
  • Seagram’s Crown Royal, $11,443,000
  • Tito Handmade Texas Vodka, $9,651,000
  • Smirnoff Vodka, $9,412,000
  • Monopolowa White Label, $9,343,000
  • HRD Vodka (Hood River Distillers), $7,981,000
  • Black Velvet, $7,709,000

The sale of Distilled spirits makes up 96 percent of the total gross revenue collected by the OLCC. Other sources of income the OLCC collects include tax on beer and wine (3 percent) and license fees and miscellaneous income (1 percent). The total revenue collected is $1.17 billion, according to the OLCC.

