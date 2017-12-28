Deputies arrest Kelso woman running illegal home dispensary

Cowlitz County deputies have arrested a 53-year-old woman who they say was running an illegal dispensary out of her Kelso home.

Deputies said they received a tip that the woman, identified by the sheriff’s office as Jodi Uravish, would sell pot out of the house located in the 800 block of South 7th Avenue.

After obtaining a warrant for the home, deputies searched the residence and found more than two pounds of processed marijuana, marijuana concentrate “dabs” and paraphernalia, all valued at over $10,000.

Investigators also said they found sales ledgers and other documents they say show that Uravish had been operating the business for several years, saying that she even offered a rewards program where frequent customers could earn “free” marijuana.

During the investigation, deputies contacted three people who were under 21 who all said they bought marijuana from Uravish. Those witnesses claimed that she commonly sold marijuana and products to underage buyers.

The deputies arrested Uravish, who faces charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. She was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail.

