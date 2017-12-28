Man sentenced to 22 years in prison for death of 19-year-old Vancouver woman

A man was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for the death of a 19-year-old Vancouver woman in 2014.

Gregory Antonio Wright, 37, entered an Alford plea to the charge of first-degree manslaughter on Dec. 12. An Alford plea means Wright maintains his innocence, but concedes he would likely be convicted at trial.

Wright was arrested on the charge of second-degree murder in April 2015. Court documents state he was linked to the death of Daytona Hudgins by DNA evidence.

Hudgins’ body was found behind a business off Fort Vancouver Road in July 2014. Family members at the time said she had struggled with drugs and ran away from home. Hudgins had attended Hudson’s Bay High School.

A probable cause affidavit states Wright admitted to investigators that he initially lied about the woman’s death because he was facing “a third strike,” and later admitted killing her was a “total accident.”

The medical examiner determined Hudgins died of strangulation.

Wright has a long, violent criminal history and failed to register as a sex offender multiple times, according to court records.

Along with nearly 22 years in prison, Wright was sentenced Thursday to three years probation.

