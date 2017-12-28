Deputies warn of site claiming to sell horse trailers from S. Oregon

Deputies are warning potential customers about a site claiming to sell horse trailers from southern Oregon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a woman in Ohio about KSD Trailers LLC, with a listed address in Medford.

The woman said she was about to purchase a trailer from the company, but her bank warned the funds were destined for an account in Spain.

A deputy checked the listed business address for KSD Trailers and found the location does not exist. The site – ksdtrailers.online – lists additional locations in Europe, but no phone number.

The company also does not appear in Medford-area business directories, according to deputies.

A similar report surfaced in Roseburg in September with the company letters transposed as DKS Trailers LLC.

A complaint was made to the Better Business Bureau and that agency confirmed DKS Trailers was not located at its listed address in Roseburg and was not registered with the Oregon Secretary of State.

“Deputies warn potential consumers locally and beyond. Because the business claims to be ‘online only’ with international shipping available, the apparent scam could potentially affect consumers around the world,” according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Reports of online fraud can be made to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center

