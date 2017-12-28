Three arrested in connection with Columbia Co. narcotics investigation

Three people have been arrested during a narcotics investigation in the Rainier area.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began in October when the Columbia Enforcement Narcotics Team (CENT) along with deputies executed a search warrant in the 73000 block of Lindberg Road.

During the search, deputies seized two ounces of heroin, 500 grams of methamphetamine, $1,300 in cash, three long guns, and four handguns.

The investigation led to the arrest of Rodolpho Santiago-Ferrer, 30, of Longview, Washington. Santiago-Ferrer was arrested during a traffic stop along Highway 30 on Nov. 2.

During the traffic stop, deputies seized another 500 grams of methamphetamine.

Investigators then conducted a consent search of a home in Longview, where another 500 grams of methamphetamine, eight ounces of heroin, $16,000 in cash, scales, drug records, and packaging material were seized.

Two more people, Rebecca Wynn, 30, and Bruce Arquette, 22, both of Rainier, were arrested during the investigation.

Wynn, Arquette and Santiago-Ferrer face charges of possession and delivery of controlled substances.

The sheriff's office said Wynn and Arquette are not in custody and have scheduled court appearances.

Santiago-Ferrer is in custody of ICE agents in Tacoma, facing deportation proceedings pending criminal charges in Columbia County Circuit Court.

