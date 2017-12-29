Deputies searching for missing 76-year-old man last seen near Lloyd Center

Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies are asking for the public's help locating a 76-year-old man who went missing Thursday near the Lloyd Center.

Deputies say Ira "Bob" Alperin, of Raleigh Hills, met with friends at the Lloyd Center and left around 1 p.m.

When Alperin did not arrive home, private security found him in the Lloyd Center area and assisted him to his vehicle around 5 p.m. Since then he has not been seen.

Alperin's family says that he has recently been experiencing mild cognitive impairment that causes him to become disoriented and confused. It is unusual for Alperin to be out of communication for a long time.

Alperin is described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, has blue eyes and wears prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark green plaid winter jacket and a "newsboy" style wool hat.

He was last seen driving a light blue 2004 Acura TSX four-door sedan with an Oregon license plate 248BEV

Anyone with information about Alperin's whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.

