Washington Co. man last seen near Lloyd Center found by OSP - KPTV - FOX 12

Washington Co. man last seen near Lloyd Center found by OSP

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A 76-year-old Washington County man who went missing Thursday has been found, 300 miles from where he was last seen in Portland. 

Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies asked for the public's help locating Ira "Bob" Alperin, of Raleigh Hills, who met with friends at the Lloyd Center and left around 1 p.m. 

When Alperin did not arrive home, private security found him in the Lloyd Center area and assisted him to his vehicle around 5 p.m. After then, he wasn't seen. 

Friday morning, the sheriff's office tweeted that Alperin was found in Gold Beach by Oregon State Police. 

His family was heading there to pick him up. 

No other details were immediately released. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.