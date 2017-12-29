Washington Co. man last seen near Lloyd Center found by OSP

A 76-year-old Washington County man who went missing Thursday has been found, 300 miles from where he was last seen in Portland.

Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies asked for the public's help locating Ira "Bob" Alperin, of Raleigh Hills, who met with friends at the Lloyd Center and left around 1 p.m.

When Alperin did not arrive home, private security found him in the Lloyd Center area and assisted him to his vehicle around 5 p.m. After then, he wasn't seen.

Friday morning, the sheriff's office tweeted that Alperin was found in Gold Beach by Oregon State Police.

His family was heading there to pick him up.

No other details were immediately released.

