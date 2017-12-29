Deputies identify wanted man arrested after Fairview manhunt - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies identify wanted man arrested after Fairview manhunt

A 22-year-old man from Yakima, Washington, was arrested after he was found in a Fairview home following a chase, crash and hours-long search led to evacuations Thursday.

Late Thursday night, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office named Joshua D. Weber as a man accused of being involved in a shooting in Washington state. He was believed to be in the area of the Motel 6 in Troutdale and was spotted driving away from the area late Thursday morning.

Deputies identified Weber as the suspect following a day full of law enforcement activity in Fairview before his arrest.

Yakima police posted on Facebook two weeks ago about a suspect by the same name as Weber who was considered armed and dangerous.

