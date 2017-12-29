Deputies identify wanted man arrested after Fairview manhunt

A 22-year-old man from Yakima, Washington, was arrested after he was found in a Fairview home following a chase, crash and hours-long search led to evacuations Thursday.

Late Thursday night, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office named Joshua D. Weber as a man accused of being involved in a shooting in Washington state. He was believed to be in the area of the Motel 6 in Troutdale and was spotted driving away from the area late Thursday morning.

Deputies identified Weber as the suspect following a day full of law enforcement activity in Fairview before his arrest.

PD has Lincoln still closed near 6th & 7th as they investigate the end of this manhunt in Fairview pic.twitter.com/TArXGCb42j — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) December 29, 2017

Yakima police posted on Facebook two weeks ago about a suspect by the same name as Weber who was considered armed and dangerous.

