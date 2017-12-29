Police: Fairview manhunt suspect shot himself; wanted for shooti - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Fairview manhunt suspect shot himself; wanted for shooting at bail agents in Yakima

Posted: Updated:
Joshua Weber (Photo: Yakima Police Department) Joshua Weber (Photo: Yakima Police Department)
Image: KPTV Image: KPTV
FAIRVIEW, OR (KPTV) -

A wanted 22-year-old man from Yakima, Washington, was found in a Fairview home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a chase, crash and hours-long search that led to evacuations Thursday, according to police.

Late Thursday night, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office named Joshua D. Weber as a man accused of being involved in a shooting in Washington state. Multnomah County deputies were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in the search for Weber. 

He was believed to be in the area of the Motel 6 in Troutdale and was spotted driving away from the area late Thursday morning.

Weber crashed in Fairview and ran away, according to deputies, leading to a lockdown, road closures and evacuations in the area of Northeast Halsey Street from 207th Avenue to 223rd Avenue. 

He was eventually located by SWAT team members inside a home near 6th Street and Lincoln Street.

As Crisis Negotiation Team members attempted to communicate with Weber in the home, Yakima police confirmed Weber shot himself in the chest.

He was immediately treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. An update on his condition was not available Friday. 

The Yakima Police Department previously sought the public's help locating Weber. 

Weber is accused of shooting at two bail recovery agents in Yakima on Dec. 11. Police said he was considered armed and dangerous and a reward was offered for his arrest. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

